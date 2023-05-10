US Prosecutors Charging George Santos, Congressman to Appear in Court Soon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Federal prosecutors in the United States are charging Congressman George Santos with unspecified crimes amid a number of probes into the lawmaker's alleged dishonesty, CNN reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The criminal charges were filed under seal in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the report said on Tuesday.

Santos could appear in court as soon as Wednesday, the report added.

Although the exact nature of the criminal charges remain unknown, investigators have been probing allegations of false statements in Santos' campaign finance filings, the report said.

The lawmaker also received criticism from both Democrats and Republican colleagues after admitting to fabricating portions of his biography on the campaign trail.