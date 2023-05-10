UrduPoint.com

US Prosecutors Charging George Santos, Congressman To Appear In Court Soon - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US Prosecutors Charging George Santos, Congressman to Appear in Court Soon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Federal prosecutors in the United States are charging Congressman George Santos with unspecified crimes amid a number of probes into the lawmaker's alleged dishonesty, CNN reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The criminal charges were filed under seal in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the report said on Tuesday.

Santos could appear in court as soon as Wednesday, the report added.

Although the exact nature of the criminal charges remain unknown, investigators have been probing allegations of false statements in Santos' campaign finance filings, the report said.

The lawmaker also received criticism from both Democrats and Republican colleagues after admitting to fabricating portions of his biography on the campaign trail.

Related Topics

Santos George New York United States Democrats Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

2 hours ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

3 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

4 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

5 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.