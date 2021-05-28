US Prosecutors Investigating if Ukrainian Officials Meddled in 2020 Election - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) US Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Ukrainians meddled in the 2020 presidential election, the New York Times reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.

The report said on Thursday that US federal investigators are looking into whether certain Ukrainian officials, including Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani, spread misinformation to hurt then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in order to help former President Donald Trump win re-election.