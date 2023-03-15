UrduPoint.com

US Prosecutors Investigating Trump Media For Money Laundering Since 2022 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:59 PM

US Prosecutors Investigating Trump Media for Money Laundering Since 2022 - Reports

US federal prosecutors started checks into former US President Donald Trump's company Trump Media over suspected money laundering in 2022, British newspaper The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US federal prosecutors started checks into former US President Donald Trump's company Trump Media over suspected money laundering in 2022, British newspaper The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Trump Media & Technology Group, founded by Trump in 2021, owns the social network Truth Social, which the former president has been regularly using to post his statements after he was banned on Twitter. The company was initially investigated over its potential merger with a blank check venture Digital World Acquisition Corp.

New York federal prosecutors that took part in the criminal investigation into the company last year started to probe it over potential violations of the money laundering law, according to the newspaper.

Sources familiar with the case told the news outlet that, in late 2022, the federal prosecutors started an investigation into two loans worth $8 million received by Trump Media from two entities allegedly connected with Russia.

The Guardian said that the first tranche totaling $2 million had been transferred to Trump's company through Paxum Bank in December 2021, when Trump Media was on the verge of collapse, and, two months later, it unexpectedly received the second payment of $6 million from ES Family Trust.

The prosecutors are focused on the personality of Anton Postolnikov, a part-owner of Paxum Bank allegedly connected with Russian official Aleksandr Smirnov, according to the report.

The newspaper said that the leadership of Trump Media had even considered the possibility of returning the money due to its unidentified origin, however, rejected the idea since the company needed the funds.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia Twitter Company Trump Bank York Money December Criminals Post Family Media From Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewabl ..

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewable energy

27 minutes ago
 SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister ..

SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister for Planning, Development and ..

41 seconds ago
 KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research ..

KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research activities

43 seconds ago
 EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrel ..

EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

44 seconds ago
 PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain foreca ..

PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain forecast

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.