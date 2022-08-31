US Prosecutors Likely to Reveal Whether Trump Faces Charges After Midterm Vote - Reports

The US Justice Department will likely wait until after the midterm elections on November 8 to reveal whether former US President Donald Trump faces any charges in connection to the ongoing federal investigations, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The US Justice Department will likely wait until after the midterm elections on November 8 to reveal whether former US President Donald Trump faces any charges in connection to the ongoing Federal investigations, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The Justice Department is currently investigating Trump's alleged efforts to reverse the 2020 US presidential election and most recently the FBI is investigating whether the former US president committed criminal violations for having classified government records at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

According to the report, the Justice Department cannot take any investigative steps 60 days before an election. Therefore, federal prosecutors cannot announce any decision after September 10.

On Wednesday, Trump accused the FBI of staging a scene during its August 8 raid of his Florida residence, claiming that they strewed documents on the floor and took photos of them for the public.

The Justice Department said in a court document released late on Tuesday night that the classified records recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida were likely concealed to obstruct the federal investigation to recover the material.

The Justice Department also released a photo of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago on August 8 that shows several documents with classified cover sheets that read "Top Secret." One of the documents seized had classified markings indicating human source intelligence.

Trump has denied there were classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and said the raid was a continuation of the Democrats' political witch hunt against him to prevent him from running for president in 2024.