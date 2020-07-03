US Prosecutors Move to Seize Iranian Fuel Intended for Venezuela via Legal Means - Reports

US prosecutors have filed a lawsuit to seize Iranian fuel transported to Venezuela as a result of possible violations of US sanctions, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US prosecutors have filed a lawsuit to seize Iranian fuel transported to Venezuela as a result of possible violations of US sanctions, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Thursday.

The suit, filed late on Wednesday, seeks to seize tankers carrying gasoline from Iran to Venezuela, as well as to forfeit all Tehran's profits and prevent any such shipments in the future, according to the news outlet.

As US Attorney for the District of Columbia Zia Faruqui alleged, Iranian businessman Mahmoud Madanipour, linked to the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), had employed a network of shell companies using firms based in the United Arab Emirates to arrange fuel supplies that were supposed to be carried out without Washington noticing.

Madanipour, his UAE firm and Iran's mission to the US have all failed to respond to the newspaper's requests for comment so far.

The profits from oil sales are used to finance a plethora of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' "nefarious activities, including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, support for terrorism, and a variety of human rights abuses, at home and abroad," Faruqui claimed.

Since April, Tehran has dispatched five tankers to Venezuela to help Caracas overcome the fuel shortages in the country to the chagrin of the United States, trying to apply economic pressure to both countries.