US Prosecutors Ordered To Drop New York Mayor Corruption Case: Reports
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The US Justice Department on Monday ordered Federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams, US media reported, after his rapprochement with President Donald Trump.
"You are directed, as authorized by the Attorney General, to dismiss the pending charges in United States v. Adams," said the department memo obtained by the New York Times and CNN.
The first sitting New York mayor to be criminally indicted, Adams in September pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and bribery, and rebuffed calls for his resignation.
The shocking corruption scandal bode ill for his reelection bid in the November mayoral race.
Adams has also asserted, without evidence, that he was being punished for his criticism of former President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
And Trump, who himself was facing multiple legal troubles, expressed solidarity with Adams during his election campaign, saying the mayor was being prosecuted "for speaking out against open borders."
Adams's lawyer Alex Spiro praised the move in an email statement to AFP.
"As I said from the outset, the mayor is innocent -- and he would prevail. Today he has," Spiro said.
"Despite a lot of fanfare and sensational claims, ultimately there was no evidence presented that he broke any laws, ever," he added.
"Now, thankfully, the mayor and New York can put this unfortunate and misguided prosecution behind them.
"
A man once touted as a future Democratic Party star, Adams has ramped up contact with associates of Republican US President Donald Trump in recent weeks.
In December, he met with border czar Thomas Homan -- charged by Trump with plans to deport undocumented immigrants -- and some on the left suspect the mayor of seeking a presidential pardon in exchange for rapprochement with the administration.
Emil Bove, the Justice Department's acting deputy attorney general and a former lawyer for Trump, in the letter accused the former Manhattan federal prosecutor of pursuing Adams for his own political gains.
He said the investigation was conducted too close to the Democratic primaries for the upcoming New York mayoral election in November.
According to the New York Times, Bove also argued that the indictment had hindered Adams's ability to cooperate with the Trump administration in its crackdown on immigration.
Adams has been accused of wire fraud, soliciting illegal campaign donations and a bribery conspiracy involving Turkish citizens and at least one Turkish official.
According to the charges, he accepted luxury international flights, hotel suites and free high-end restaurant meals including from Turkish associates in return for favors.
In one example, prosecutors say Adams pressured the city's fire department to approve Turkey's new high-rise consulate in Manhattan despite safety concerns.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..
More Stories From World
-
US prosecutors ordered to drop New York mayor corruption case: reports3 minutes ago
-
US judges challenge Trump cuts as legal battles mount3 minutes ago
-
Could a climate megaproject cloud Chile's unparalleled views of universe?3 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US13 minutes ago
-
Australia PM says Trump considering steel tariff exemption33 minutes ago
-
Virus disinformation drives anti-China sentiment, lockdown fears33 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US43 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US53 minutes ago
-
TTP & other terrorist groups threaten Afghanistan's neighbours, world community: Pakistan warns53 minutes ago
-
Trump signs executive orders on steel, aluminum tariffs1 hour ago
-
PM to address World Governance Summit today in Dubai1 hour ago
-
Elon Musk heads group trying to buy control of OpenAI: report1 hour ago