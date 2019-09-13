US Prosecutors Recommend Ex-FBI Deputy Director McCabe Face Criminal Charges - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Federal prosecutors have recommended seeking criminal charges against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, media reported.

US Attorney Jessie Liu recommended the Justice Department pursue as of yet unspecified criminal charges against McCabe, USA Today reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the situation.

McCabe was ousted as FBI deputy director in 2018 amid repeated attacks from President Donald Trump and a critical Justice Department report about his role in an FBI investigation of Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

In April 2018, the Inspector General for the Justice Department sent a criminal referral about McCabe to a US Attorney.

The Inspector General had released a report saying McCabe violated the Justice Department's and FBI's media policy by discussing on ongoing investigation.

