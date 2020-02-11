UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Prosecutors Request Up To 9 Years In Prison For Ex-Trump Associate Stone - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) US Federal prosecutors are requesting a prison term of seven to nine years for former Trump campaign associate Roger Stone who was found guilty of obstructing a probe into foreign election meddling, sentencing guidelines revealed.

In November, a federal jury convicted Stone for witness tampering and lying to Congress about details of his communications with anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks and the release of Democratic emails in the 2016 US presidential election.

Prosecutors said the sentence is appropriate because, in addition to the charges, Stone displayed contempt for the court when the indictment was originally released, according to the document filed on Monday.

Stone was indicted as part of the probe of nearly two years investigating charges of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The probe ended last year finding that the campaign had neither colluded nor conspired in efforts to defeat Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

