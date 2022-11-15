UrduPoint.com

US Prosecutors Say Do Not Expect Criminal Charges Against Giuliani In Ukraine Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US Federal prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani should have registered as a foreign agent in his dealings with Ukrainian officials said in a letter that they are not expecting criminal charges to emerge from the probe.

"The government writes to notify the Court that the grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming," US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in the letter to a federal judge on Monday.

A grand jury investigation resulted in warrants for the seizure of electronic devices belonging to Giuliani to determine whether his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the buildup to the 2020 US presidential election required him to register as an agent lobbying for a foreign entity.

Giuliani has also been involved in a number of lawsuits centered on Trump's alleged connection to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and allegations that he planed to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

