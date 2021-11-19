UrduPoint.com

US Prosecutors Seek Four-year Sentence For Wife Of 'El Chapo'

Fri 19th November 2021

The US Justice Department has requested a four-year prison sentence for the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

Arrested in February at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in June to all three counts against her, including drug trafficking and money laundering.

Prosecutors also asked that she be sentenced to five years of supervised release and a payment of $1.5 million, according to a court document released Thursday.

Guzman was the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico's most notorious drug trafficking groups.

He ran an operation that delivered hundreds of tons of narcotics into the United States and was behind multiple murders of those who crossed him, according to court filings.

