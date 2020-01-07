UrduPoint.com
US Prosecutors Suggest Ex Trump Adviser Flynn Serve Up to 6 Months in Jail - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US Federal prosecutors are recommending that former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, court documents revealed on Tuesday.

"Given the serious nature of the defendant's offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation in - and his affirmative efforts to undermine - the prosecution of Bijan Rafiekian [Flynn's lobbying associate], and the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct, the government recommends that the court sentence the defendant within the applicable Guidelines range of 0 to 6 months of incarceration," the documents said.

Flynn's sentencing hearing is scheduled on January 28.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about holding conversations with former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding prospects for lifting US sanctions imposed on Russia.

Flynn originally agreed to cooperate with the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. The investigation found no evidence of collusion.

