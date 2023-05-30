UrduPoint.com

US Prosecutors Would Drop Charges Against Bankman-Fried If Requested By Bahamas - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Prosecutors in the United States would drop charges against FTX cryptocurrency firm founder Samuel Bankman-Fried if The Bahamas denies a US request to try him on charges brought post-extradition, according to a court document filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York

The document, filed by prosecutors on Monday, comes in response to a motion by Bankman-Fried to dismiss certain charges based on alleged violations of the extradition treaty between the US and The Bahamas.

Although the US prosecutors maintain that the charges brought after Bankman-Fried's extradition do not violate the terms of the treaty, they said they will drop the charges if The Bahamas disagrees with their assessment.

"The (United States') response will be dispositive: the Government will proceed on the new charges in the S5 Indictment if The Bahamas consents to trial on these charges, and will not proceed on those counts if The Bahamas denies the Government's request," the filing said.

Bankman-Fried faces a number of charges for allegedly misusing investors' money for activities that went beyond running FTX. Bankman-Fried also faces charges of violating US campaign finance laws and defrauding the US Federal Elections Commission.

In addition, Bankman-Fried has been charged with bribing Chinese government officials.

Authorities arrested Bankman-Fried in The Bahamas in December at the request of the US Justice Department. Bankman-Fried's trial is expected to begin in October. Defense attorneys have requested separate trials - one for the fraud-related charges and one for the campaign finance and foreign bribery charges.

