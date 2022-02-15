UrduPoint.com

US Protesters To Rally In California March 5 To Advocate Against Coronavirus Mandates

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) A rally is in the process of being organized in southern California to advocate against novel coronavirus-related mandates, advocacy group The Unity Project said in a statement.

"It's official, the American truckers in The People's Convoy will join forces with the Defeat the Mandates rally in Southern California on Saturday, March 5, 2022," the statement said. "As an event sponsor, The Unity Project is inviting all of our strategic partners to get involved and show up by the thousands to represent all that California is fighting for."

The rally will be a one-day event that will feature doctors and other prominent individuals who are against coronavirus-related mandates, the organizer said. Musicians, actors and athletes that oppose mandates are also expected to speak, the group added.

Organizers will hold a phone call on Tuesday to advance work on the event, including more details about opportunities to get involved, the lineup of speakers and performers, and how to support US truckers advocating against covid mandates, the group said.

An exact location for the event is expected to be announced soon, the organizer said.

Last week, media reported that the Department of Homeland Security warned local authorities about a possible trucker protest in the United States opposing coronavirus mandates that could kickoff in California this week and work its way through major US cities until it reached the US capitol over the coming weeks.

Canadian truckers, farmers and other citizens took part in a blockade over the last several weeks to protest the government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The so-called Freedom Convoy protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government terminate the requirement.

The protest spread then to other provinces, with truckers blocking several US-Canada border crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. The bridge was cleared of protesters on Sunday.

