US Protesters Topple Columbus Statue in Minnesota - Star Tribune

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US protesters put ropes around the neck of the Christopher Columbus statue in St. Paul, Minnesota, and pulled it down, the Star Tribune reported.

They said their action was a step toward healing for Indian communities.

Earlier, protesters in Richmond, Virginia, toppled the Columbus statue and threw it into a lake.

African American George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

