US Protesters Topple Confederate Statue in Richmond - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The statue of Confederate General Williams Wickham was toppled on Saturday night in a public park in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, local media said.

The statue, which had stood in Monroe Park since 1891, was pulled down from its base with the help of a rope, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

A photo from the scene shows both the statue and the pedestal defaced with graffiti. The paper said the statue was urinated on.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said last week he would seek the removal of a state-owned statue of Confederate Gen.

Robert Lee from Richmond's popular Monument Avenue, while Mayor Richmond Levar Stoney said he would push to remove the statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and two other generals.

Protesters across the United States have been demanding the removal of monuments honoring high-ranking officials of the slave-owning South. Controversy over their statues reignited amid anti-racism demonstrations sparked by the in-custody death of a black American on May 25.