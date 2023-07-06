Open Menu

US Protests Foreign Agent Status Of Anglo-American School Of Moscow - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:50 AM

US Protests Foreign Agent Status of Anglo-American School of Moscow - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The United States protests against the decision of Russian authorities to include the Anglo-American school of Moscow into the register of foreign agents, as it sees no legitimate cause for that, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The United States protests the Russian government's egregious decision to designate the Anglo-American School of Moscow a 'foreign agent,' the latest in a series of Russian Government actions that have forced the closure of the Anglo-American School," Miller said in a statement on Wednesday, spread by the State Department.

He said that the school had for decades guaranteed high quality education for the children of both foreign diplomats and Russian citizens.

"It is troubling that the Russian government would single out ” without legitimate cause ” an established, trusted, and professional educational institution in this manner," the diplomat added.

The Moscow Department of Education and Science told Sputnik that the school received a license in May 2021, but there were no control activities, including due to the moratorium on inspections.

Head of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in Education and Science (Rosobrnadzor) Anzor Muzayev said when asked what will happen to a school license after it is labeled as a foreign agent, that work is being done on the situation.

In April, the court suspended the work of the Anglo-American School of Moscow for gross violations in the implementation of activities under the license.

The Anglo-American School of Moscow was founded in 1949, and from the moment of its creation has been focused on teaching children of diplomats. Up to 1,000 students have been enrolled in the school, according to the latest public data.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Russia United States April May From Government Court

Recent Stories

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

10 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

10 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

10 hours ago
OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

11 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

11 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

11 hours ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

11 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

11 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World