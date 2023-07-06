US Protests Foreign Agent Status of Anglo-American School of Moscow - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The United States protests against the decision of Russian authorities to include the Anglo-American school of Moscow into the register of foreign agents, as it sees no legitimate cause for that, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"The United States protests the Russian government's egregious decision to designate the Anglo-American School of Moscow a 'foreign agent,' the latest in a series of Russian Government actions that have forced the closure of the Anglo-American School," Miller said in a statement on Wednesday, spread by the State Department.

He said that the school had for decades guaranteed high quality education for the children of both foreign diplomats and Russian citizens.

"It is troubling that the Russian government would single out ” without legitimate cause ” an established, trusted, and professional educational institution in this manner," the diplomat added.

The Moscow Department of Education and Science told Sputnik that the school received a license in May 2021, but there were no control activities, including due to the moratorium on inspections.

Head of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in Education and Science (Rosobrnadzor) Anzor Muzayev said when asked what will happen to a school license after it is labeled as a foreign agent, that work is being done on the situation.

In April, the court suspended the work of the Anglo-American School of Moscow for gross violations in the implementation of activities under the license.

The Anglo-American School of Moscow was founded in 1949, and from the moment of its creation has been focused on teaching children of diplomats. Up to 1,000 students have been enrolled in the school, according to the latest public data.