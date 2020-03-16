UrduPoint.com
US Protests Jail Term For Vietnamese Voice Of America Contributor - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:22 PM

The United States is calling on Vietnam to immediately release a contributor to the US-funded news service Voice of America who has been convicted on two-decade old fraud charges, the State Department said in a press release on Monday

"We are dismayed by the conviction of blogger and Radio Free Asia (RFA) contributor Truong Duy Nhat, and his sentencing to 10 years imprisonment. The conviction is under vague charges related to fraud allegations dating back nearly 20 years," the release said.

The State Department noted that Nhat dissapeared from Bangkok, Thailand on January 25, 2019, just one day after he asked to register as a refugee with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Nhat reappeared in a Vietnamese prison three months later, the release added.

The State Department called on Vietnam to immediately release Nhat and all prisoners of conscience and to allow all individuals in Vietnam to express their views freely and assemble peacefully without threat of retribution, in accordance with its international obligations and commitments and consistent with Vietnam's constitution.

