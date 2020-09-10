UrduPoint.com
US Provided 15,000 Ventilators To 56 Countries Amid Pandemic - National Security Advisor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:59 PM

The United States has delivered more than 15,000 ventilators to 56 countries as part of its global assistance efforts to counter the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The United States has delivered more than 15,000 ventilators to 56 countries as part of its global assistance efforts to counter the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Thursday.

"We have also provided more than 15,000 US-made ventilators across 56 countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. On average, a single ventilator can provide lifesaving support for up to 18 patients battling the China virus over a six-month period," O'Brien said during a US Export-Import Bank conference.

O'Brien noted that the US government has contributed more than 20.5 billion dollars to aid the global response against the novel coronavirus pandemic, another 4.

6 billion dollars were donated by individual Americans, businesses and non-profits.

"These efforts stretch across more than a 120 countries," he said. "They include everything from vaccine and therapeutic development, laboratory and testing capacities, disease surveillance and contact tracing, expertise and equipment, essential healthcare providers and funding for communication programs to ensure that populations receive critical risk information."

O'Brien praised the United States' leadership in international assistance, which represents more than 40 percent of all global health assistance and 30 percent of all global humanitarian assistance.

By contrast, China aid represents less than 2 percent of global health assistance, O'Brien said.

