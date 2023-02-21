UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US Provided $30Bln in Military Aid to Kiev Under Biden Administration - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine exceeded $30 billion since US President Joe Biden took office, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.

"In total, the United States has committed more than $30.

4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that of that amount, $29.8 billion have been provided since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February.

On Monday, Washington announced a new $460 million military aid package to Kiev. The announcement coincided with Biden's secret visit to Ukraine earlier in the day.

