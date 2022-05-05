UrduPoint.com

US Provided Intelligence That Allowed Ukraine To Kill Russian Generals - NYT

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 10:20 AM

US Provided Intelligence That Allowed Ukraine to Kill Russian Generals - NYT

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The New York Times (NYT), citing senior US officials, claimed that Washington provided Kiev with intelligence that led to the death of high-ranking Russian officers, whose number is not specified, while the United States is said to prohibit itself from providing intelligence on Russia's "most senior" military leaders to Kiev.

Without naming its sources, the newspaper reported that the United States is secretly providing real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine. That intelligence in particular includes anticipated Russian troop movements after the start of the second phase of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

According to NYT, the United States focused on providing details about the Russian military's mobile headquarters, which frequently move, including location. Kiev combined the data with its own intelligence, including some intercepted communications, to deliver artillery strikes and conduct other attacks that have killed Russian officers.

The newspaper's sources declined to specify how many Russian generals had been killed with US assistance.

