US Provided 'Many Offers' To Putin On Missile Defense Over Several Months - White House
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States has provided many offers to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the course of several months, including on transparency and missile defense, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"We have provided many offers to Putin over the course of several months... on transparency, missile defense," Psaki said during a press briefing.