US Provided Ukraine Intelligence for Targeting Moskva Cruiser - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The United States provided Ukraine with intelligence to target Russia's flagship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, The New York Times reported citing US officials.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said the guided missile cruiser Moskva sank on its way to the port of Sevastopol for repairs on April 13 after a fire led to the explosion of ammunition. Washington and Kiev, however, have repeatedly claimed that the ship sank as the result of two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

The report said on Thursday, citing two senior US officials, that Ukraine already had targeting data on the Moskva warship and the United States only confirmed it was accurate, but other officials told the newspaper that US intelligence was critical to the alleged strike.

One official said the United States helped with more than just confirming the ship's location, according to the report.

One serviceman was killed and 27 other crew members were missing, the Russian defense ministry said. The remaining 396 crew members of the Moskva were evacuated to Sevastopol, according to the defense ministry.