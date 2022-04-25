UrduPoint.com

US Provided Ukraine, Neighboring States With Aid Worth Billions Of Dollars - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 01:48 PM

US Provided Ukraine, Neighboring States With Aid Worth Billions of Dollars - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that humanitarian assistance worth hundreds of billions of dollars has already reached not only Ukraine but also the surrounding countries taking in Ukrainian refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that humanitarian assistance worth hundreds of billions of Dollars has already reached not only Ukraine but also the surrounding countries taking in Ukrainian refugees.

Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kiev on Sunday to discuss further arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"Hundreds of billions of dollars of assistance has already gotten in, not only to Ukraine, but to surrounding countries that are caring for Ukrainians that have been displaced," Blinken told a press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian military officials.

Austin described the meeting as "very engaging," saying it included a discussion of further assistance for Ukraine's troops.

"And, again, a very productive discussion, we talked about security forces assistance, and we talked about training," Austin told reporters.

Washington intends to provide Kiev with over $700 million in additional military aid and reopen the embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the US official said.

The unannounced trip was the first visit by high-level US officials to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation.

