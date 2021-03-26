US Provides $1.15Bln Bridge Loan to Help Sudan Clear Arrears at World Bank - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States has provided Sudan with a $1.15 billion bridge loan to help the heavily indebted country clear its arrears at the World Bank and seek a broader debt relief package, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"In recognition of the progress Sudan has made, yesterday Treasury provided same-day bridge financing of approximately $1.15 billion to help Sudan clear its arrears at the World Bank, at no cost to US taxpayers," the Treasury said in a statement.

This effort will help Sudan normalize its relationship with the international community and will support long-term economic growth for the benefit of the Sudanese people, the Treasury added.

"It's an action that will move Sudan one step closer to securing much needed-debt relief and help the nation reintegrate into the international financial community," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

The Treasury will continue to work with international partners to support Sudan's reform agenda and efforts to secure debt relief in 2021, the statement added.