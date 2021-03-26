US Provides $1.15Bln Bridge Loan to Help Sudan Clear Arrears at World Bank - Treasury

The United States has provided Sudan with a $1.15 billion bridge loan to help the heavily indebted country clear its arrears at the World Bank and seek a broader debt relief package, the US Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States has provided Sudan with a $1.15 billion bridge loan to help the heavily indebted country clear its arrears at the World Bank and seek a broader debt relief package, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"In recognition of the progress Sudan has made, yesterday Treasury provided same-day bridge financing of approximately $1.15 billion to help Sudan clear its arrears at the World Bank, at no cost to US taxpayers," the Treasury said in a statement.