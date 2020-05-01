US Provides $12.1Mln in Health Aid to Ukraine to Help Cope With COVID-19 - State Dept.

The United States is allocating $12.1 million in health assistance to Ukraine to help the country's health care institutions deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the US State Department said in a release with an updated fact sheet on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The United States is allocating $12.1 million in health assistance to Ukraine to help the country's health care institutions deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the US State Department said in a release with an updated fact sheet on Friday.

"The United States is providing the following assistance through the State Department and USAID: Ukraine: $14.5 million in total assistance includes $12.1 million in health and IDA humanitarian assistance that will improve the ability of local health care institutions to care for the sick and combat further spread of COVID-19 while increasing public communication to lower contagion risk," the release said.

The State Department said it also seeks to mitigate the pandemic's secondary effects such as "loss of livelihoods and public services to vulnerable populations, including conflict-affected communities in eastern Ukraine.

In addition, the assistance includes $2.4 million in ready to eat meals for vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

The United States has invested nearly $5 billion in total assistance to Ukraine over the past 20 years, including nearly $362 million for health, the release noted.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide with over 232,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.