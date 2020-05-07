UrduPoint.com
US Provides $128Mln In Health Aid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

US Provides $128Mln in Health Aid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Pompeo

The United States has added another $128 million on Wednesday to its global health and humanitarian assistance to support the worldwide fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United States has added another $128 million on Wednesday to its global health and humanitarian assistance to support the worldwide fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today, the United States continues to demonstrate global leadership in response to the COVID -19 pandemic, with an additional $128 million in global health and humanitarian assistance," Pompeo said.

The new tranche includes global health funding to support virus prevention, detection, and control, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable refugees and migrants, including through the provision of humanitarian assistance, Pompeo added.

"This enhanced commitment brings our total to more than $900 million in life-saving global health, humanitarian, and economic assistance to more than 120 countries to-date," he noted.

Pompeo has reminded that the US authorities and non-government organizations have provided about $6.5 billion in assistance and donations to the global COVID-19 response.

