US Provides 15,000 Ventilators to 60 Countries to Aid COVID-19 Patients Treatment - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The United States will deliver about 15,000 ventilators to more than 60 countries to help the medical institutions there treat patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have committed delivery nearly 15,000 ventilators to more than 60 countries," Pompeo said during a press briefing.

The United States is providing nearly $180 million to support the purchase of the equipment, he said.

In addition, Pompeo announced a new US humanitarian program in the amount of $14 million to help refugees and migrants affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in June, the United States completed the delivery of hundreds of ventilators to Russia.