U.S. provides 185 mln USD in humanitarian support for Somalia

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided 185 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to help Somali people facing acute food shortage

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided 185 million Dollars in humanitarian assistance to help Somali people facing acute food shortage.

USAID administrator Mark Green said in a statement issued on Monday evening that the funds will address food insecurity and acute malnutrition, and deliver safe water and emergency health care to people affected by ongoing conflict and prolonged drought.

The Horn of Africa nation is currently facing emergency levels of hunger, with an estimated 2.

2 million people experiencing life-threatening food insecurity and requiring immediate food assistance.

Meanwhile, the U.S. announced on Monday that it has reopened a permanent USAID Mission in Somalia after more than 28 years since its closing on Jan. 5, 1991.

According to USAID, the team which is led by mission director Jeffrey Bakken will work with the Somali government to advance peace and stability in Somalia.