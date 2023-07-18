Open Menu

US Provides $250Mln In Aid To Help Ukraine's Agriculture Sector - USAID

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 08:21 PM

The United States announced its decision to provide Ukraine with $250 million to support its agriculture sector after the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, was terminated, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Tuesday

"The United States, through its Agriculture Resilience Initiative-Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine), is providing an additional $250 million to support Ukraine's agriculture sector," the statement said.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced the initiative in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, the statement said.

Power also denounced Russia's decision to suspend participation in the grain agreement, the statement added.

