US Provides $274Mln in Foreign Assistance in Response to Covid-19 Pandemic - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US government is sending more than a quarter of a billion Dollars in emergency foreign resistance to help other countries cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today's $274 million will provide resources to 64 of the world's most at-risk countries to better combat the pandemic and enable the UN High Commissioner on Refugees to assist some of the world's most vulnerable populations," Pompeo said on Thursday. "These new pledges include nearly $100 million in emergency health assistance."

The emergency aid package also includes $110 million in new international disaster assistance, which together with the emergency health funding, will be provided for up to 64 of the most at-risk countries, the statement added.

"Importantly, our response adds $64 million in humanitarian assistance for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to assist in its pandemic response efforts for some of the world's most vulnerable populations," Pompeo said.

On March 6, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which included $1.3 billion in additional US foreign assistance to help countries around the world respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the statement noted.