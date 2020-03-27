UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Provides $274Mln In Foreign Assistance In Response To Covid-19 Pandemic - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

US Provides $274Mln in Foreign Assistance in Response to Covid-19 Pandemic - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US government is sending more than a quarter of a billion Dollars in emergency foreign resistance to help other countries cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today's $274 million will provide resources to 64 of the world's most at-risk countries to better combat the pandemic and enable the UN High Commissioner on Refugees to assist some of the world's most vulnerable populations," Pompeo said on Thursday. "These new pledges include nearly $100 million in emergency health assistance."

The emergency aid package also includes $110 million in new international disaster assistance, which together with the emergency health funding, will be provided for up to 64 of the most at-risk countries, the statement added.

"Importantly, our response adds $64 million in humanitarian assistance for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to assist in its pandemic response efforts for some of the world's most vulnerable populations," Pompeo said.

On March 6, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which included $1.3 billion in additional US foreign assistance to help countries around the world respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the statement noted.

Related Topics

World United Nations Trump March Government Refugee UNHCR Billion Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

10 minutes ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

10 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

55 minutes ago

National committee constituted to address the impa ..

1 hour ago

RTA’s metro, tram and marine services to be susp ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.