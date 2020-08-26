US Provides $33Mln to Research Carbon Neutral Electric Commercial Aircraft - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Funding in the amount of $33 million will subsidize 17 projects that are attempting to develop a single-aisle hybrid electric passenger aircraft with the promise of reducing net carbon emissions to zero, the US Energy Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"[The] projects work to develop innovative, lightweight, and ultra-efficient all-electric powertrain with advanced thermal management systems that help enable efficient net-zero carbon emissions for single-aisle passenger commercial aircraft," the release said.

The effort focuses on two areas of research: developing a lightweight, ultra-efficient all-electric powertrain and separate effort to create high-performance energy storage and power generation sub-systems for electric aircraft.

The latter focuses on converting fuel to electric power, the release said.

Of the $33 million, eight projects were selected for electricity storage and generation research while teams developing an electric power train will receive $14.5 million for nine projects, the release said.

Electric flight remains limited to light-weight experimental planes flying short distances and solar-powered aircraft with enormous wingspans yet incapable of carrying passengers, the release said.

However, the threat of climate change caused by excess atmospheric carbon has sparked efforts to develop electric passenger aircraft to reduce emissions, the release added.