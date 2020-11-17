US Provides $5Mln to Support Aid Operations in Karabakh After Recent Fighting - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United States will provide $5 million in support of humanitarian operations in Nagorno-Karabakh following the recent armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In tandem with our diplomatic engagement, the United States is providing $5 million in humanitarian assistance to support the operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organization and non-governmental organization partners to assist people affected by the recent fighting," Pompeo said.