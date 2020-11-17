UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Provides $5Mln To Support Aid Operations In Karabakh After Recent Fighting - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:53 PM

US Provides $5Mln to Support Aid Operations in Karabakh After Recent Fighting - Pompeo

The United States will provide $5 million in support of humanitarian operations in Nagorno-Karabakh following the recent armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United States will provide $5 million in support of humanitarian operations in Nagorno-Karabakh following the recent armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In tandem with our diplomatic engagement, the United States is providing $5 million in humanitarian assistance to support the operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organization and non-governmental organization partners to assist people affected by the recent fighting," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

Armenia Azerbaijan United States Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

24 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

20 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

54 minutes ago

Senior US Official Pledges Cooperation With Moldov ..

35 minutes ago

England cricket tour to Pakistan called off: repor ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.