WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United States is providing a 90-day extension for the sanctions waiver for foreign entities engaged in work at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States is providing a 90-day extension for the waiver covering ongoing international support to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 to ensure safety of operations," Pompeo said. "We will continue to closely monitor all developments in Iran's nuclear program and can modify this waiver at any time."