US Provides Additional $162Mln in Assistance to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States has allocated additional $163 million in aid to help efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce another $162 million in foreign assistance bringing our total commitments dispersed to more than $1 billion since the outbreak began," Pompeo said. "In addition to that funding today, the State Department and the USAID [US Agency for International Development] and the Inter-American Foundation are providing more than $200 million in assistance for Venezuelans in need as well."