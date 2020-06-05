UrduPoint.com
US Provides Additional $194Mln In Aid For International COVID-19 Response - Pompeo

US Provides Additional $194Mln in Aid for International COVID-19 Response - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The United States is providing an additional $194 million to help the international community fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the overall total to $11 billion, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release.

"In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have truly mobilized as a nation to combat the virus, both at home and abroad, committing more than $11 billion for the international COVID-19 response," Pompeo said in the release on Thursday.

"Today, the United States is announcing more than $194 million in new assistance."

Pompeo said $180 million will be used to support the purchase of ventilators and more than $14 million will be used to help refugees and migrants around the world who are affected by the pandemic.

As of Thursday evening, there are more than 6.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world with 388,416 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

