US Provides Additional $194Mln in for International COVID-19 Response - Pompeo

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The United States is providing an additional $194 million to help the international community fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the overall total to $11 billion, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release.

"In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have truly mobilized as a nation to combat the virus, both at home and abroad, committing more than $11 billion for the international COVID-19 response," Pompeo said in the release on Thursday. "Today, the United States is announcing more than $194 million in new assistance."