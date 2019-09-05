UrduPoint.com
US Provides Additional $21Mln To Battle Ebola Epidemic In DR Congo - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The United States is boosting aid by $21 million to help end an Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a press release.

"With this funding, the United States is working with partners to provide life-saving assistance, including measures to prevent and control infections in health facilities, enhanced disease surveillance [and] training for health care workers," the release said on Wednesday.

The additional $21 million brings total USAID funding for the Ebola response efforts to nearly $158 million since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2018, the release noted.

As of mid-August, nearly 3,000 Ebola cases had been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a fatality rate of about two thirds, according to the World Health Organization.

The United States is also supporting regional preparedness efforts in Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda - nations bordering Ebola-infected regions in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the release said.

In mid-July, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola epidemic a public health emergency of international concern when a new case of the virus was reported in Goma, a city of about 2 million bordering Rwanda.

Previously, Ebola cases had only been registered in rural areas, whereas the Goma case threatened to spread the disease to neighboring countries.

In just over a year, the epidemic has become the second deadliest on record with nearly 2,000 deaths. A 2014-15 outbreak in West Africa killed more than 11,000 people.

