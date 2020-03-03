US Provides Additional $8Mln in Cybersecurity Assistance to Ukraine - State Dept.

The United States will provide additional $8 million in cybersecurity assistance to Ukraine, the State Department announced on Tuesday after the two countries concluded a cyber dialogue in Kiev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States will provide additional $8 million in cybersecurity assistance to Ukraine, the State Department announced on Tuesday after the two countries concluded a cyber dialogue in Kiev.

"As a demonstration of its continued commitment to supporting cybersecurity, the United States announced an additional $8 million from the Department of State in cybersecurity assistance on top of the $10 million pledged in 2017," the State Department said in a statement.

Part of this funding will support the US Agency for International Development's new cybersecurity project, which plans to invest up to $38 million over four years, to build Ukraine's cybersecurity capabilities through support for legal and regulatory reform, cyber workforce development, and private sector engagement.