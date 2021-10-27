The United States has provided assistance that it will give consent to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being transferred to Australia to serve prison time there, the court documents revealed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The United States has provided assistance that it will give consent to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being transferred to Australia to serve prison time there, the court documents revealed on Wednesday.

"The United States has also provided an assurance that the United States will consent to Mr Assange being transferred to Australia to serve any custodial sentence imposed on him," the documents read.

According to the documents, the US also confirmed that "Assange will receive any such clinical and psychological treatment as is recommended by a qualified treating clinician employed or retained by the prison where he is held in custody."