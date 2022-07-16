US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The United States provides information to Ukraine that they put to use on the battlefield against Russia's special military operation, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"We provide information that they're (Ukraine) using across the battlefield," the senior defense official said.

"We're helping the Ukrainians. I'm not going to provide particulars as to how that works, but you know, we've been able to give them information and they've been able to use that information the way they choose to do so."