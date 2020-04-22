US Provides Nearly $1Bln to Help Older Adults Survive COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Administration for Community Living has offered $955 million in grants funded by the recently approved $2 billion CARES act to help meet the needs of older adults and people of with disabilities in coping with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release.

"This nearly $1 billion in new funds will help communities support older adults and people of all ages with disabilities in staying healthy, safe and independent during the COVID-19 pandemic," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in the release on Tuesday. "The aging and disability networks supported by these programs are delivering meals, ensuring safe transitions home following hospitalizations, and providing other essential services to older Americans and Americans with disabilities during this challenging time."

The CARES Act provides supplemental funding for programs authorized by the Older Americans Act of 1965 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the release said.

The grant program includes $200 million for Home and Community Based Services, which will help greater numbers of older adults shelter in place to minimize their exposure to COVID-19.

The services include personal care assistance; help with household chores and grocery shopping; transportation to essential services such as banks and doctors), the release explained.

In addition, the program provides $480 million for home-delivered meals for older adults. With this funding, states can also expand "drive-through" or "grab-and-go" meals for older adults who typically would participate in meal programs at community centers and other locations that have been closed due to social distancing measures, the release said.

The program also earmarks $100 million for the National Family Caregiver Support Program to expand a range of services that help family and informal caregivers provide support for their loved ones at home, according to the release.