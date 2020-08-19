US Provides Nearly $204Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid to Iraq - Pompeo

The United States has allocated nearly $204 million in new humanitarian assistance to Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States has allocated nearly $204 million in new humanitarian assistance to Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today in Washington, the United States announced nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq, Iraqi refugees in the region and to generous communities hosting them," Pompeo said.

The funding includes nearly $133 million from the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration and more than $71 million from USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State explained the new assistance will provide critical shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food, water, sanitation and hygiene services throughout Iraq.

"It will also improve access to civil documentation and legal services, the capacity of health care facilities and increase access to education and livelihoods opportunities," Pompeo said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi is currently visiting the United States where he will meet with President Donald Trump and senior US officials to discuss bilateral relations as well as issues related to the security, economy and health care in Iraq.