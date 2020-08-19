UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Provides Nearly $204Mln In Additional Humanitarian Aid To Iraq - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

US Provides Nearly $204Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid to Iraq - Pompeo

The United States has allocated nearly $204 million in new humanitarian assistance to Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States has allocated nearly $204 million in new humanitarian assistance to Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today in Washington, the United States announced nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq, Iraqi refugees in the region and to generous communities hosting them," Pompeo said.

The funding includes nearly $133 million from the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration and more than $71 million from USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State explained the new assistance will provide critical shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food, water, sanitation and hygiene services throughout Iraq.

"It will also improve access to civil documentation and legal services, the capacity of health care facilities and increase access to education and livelihoods opportunities," Pompeo said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi is currently visiting the United States where he will meet with President Donald Trump and senior US officials to discuss bilateral relations as well as issues related to the security, economy and health care in Iraq.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Water Washington Iraq Trump United States From Refugee Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

8 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

38 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, ..

38 minutes ago

PTI govt bold steps on COVID-19, economy appreciat ..

2 minutes ago

Body found on French beach after migrant boys foun ..

2 minutes ago

Ijaz urges Ulema to create awareness about Muharra ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.