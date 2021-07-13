UrduPoint.com
US Provides Nearly $400Mln for Small Rural Hospitals to Battle COVID-19 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) More than 1,500 hospitals located in rural US communities will receive $398 million to expand COVID-19 testing and other pandemic mitigation measures, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday.

"Hospitals will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities," HHS said in a press release.

The funding provided by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will be available to 1,540 hospitals, typically those with fewer than 50 beds that are located in rural areas, the release said.

