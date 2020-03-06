US Provides Nearly $60Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States will provide another $59 million in humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees including life-saving assistance, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States announced more than $59 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh and internally displaced Rohingya and members of other affected communities in Burma [Myanmar]," Ortagus said.

Suggested funds will help address the emergency and life-saving needs of more than 900,000 people. Total US support for the Rohingya has now reached $820 million, Ortagus said.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have had to avoid violence under the Muslim minority in Myanmar.