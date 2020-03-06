UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Provides Nearly $60Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Rohingya Refugees - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Provides Nearly $60Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States will provide another $59 million in humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees including life-saving assistance, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States announced more than $59 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh and internally displaced Rohingya and members of other affected communities in Burma [Myanmar]," Ortagus said.

Suggested funds will help address the emergency and life-saving needs of more than 900,000 people. Total US support for the Rohingya has now reached $820 million, Ortagus said.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have had to avoid violence under the Muslim minority in Myanmar.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Minority Burma Myanmar United States Muslim Refugee Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

1 minute ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

2 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.