US Provides Over $26Mln in Aid for Those Affected by Conflict in N. Ethiopia - AID Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States will provide $26 million in humanitarian aid to individuals impacted by the conflict in Northern Ethiopia, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a press release.

"The United States is airlifting relief supplies and providing more than $26 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia," the release said on Tuesday.

The donation will help provide Ethiopians with emergency shelter, safe drinking water, hygiene supplies, blankets, and cooking supplies.

The United States has provided more than $1 billion to Ethiopia since last year, but approximately seven million people face severe food insecurity in the country, the release said.

At least 900,000 people in Ethiopia are facing famine conditions, the release added.

Ethiopian government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been fighting for control in the region since November 2020 when the government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation.