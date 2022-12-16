US Provides 'Significant' Aid to Afghanistan to Advance Its Interests, Values - Sullivan

The United States has continued to provide "significant" amounts of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan despite withdrawing from the country in August, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We have continued to provide significant amounts of humanitarian assistance, we have engaged with the Taliban to try to advance both our interests and our values. We have worked with the international community," Sullivan said.

Sullivan noted that President Joe Biden had expressed his intention to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan long before being elected and fulfilled this promise soon after he assumed office.

The decision to withdraw was right from the fundamental and strategic points of view, and allowed the United States to shift to a different approach when it comes to counterterrorism, Sullivan said.

"Supporting Ukraine today and its effort to defend itself against Russian aggression, dealing with other significant set of challenges that we are confronting around the world, it is a good thing from a strategic point of view that the US is not currently in the middle of the war in Afghanistan with thousands of the US troops exposed in at risk," Sullivan added.