US Providing $15Mln in Immediate Humanitarian Assistance to Lebanon - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States will provide more than $15 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to Lebanon to support the country's people in the aftermath of the deadly explosion at the port of Beirut, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States, through the USAID, is providing more than $15 million in humanitarian assistance to aid the people of Lebanon following catastrophic explosions at the Port of Beirut," the statement said. "These funds bring the humanitarian aid provided by the American people in Lebanon since September 2019 to a total of $403 million."