US Providing $2.4Bln In Global Aid To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:28 AM

US Providing $2.4Bln in Global Aid to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Senior Official

The United States is providing $2.4 billion in the global economic and humanitarian response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The United States is providing $2.4 billion in the global economic and humanitarian response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Monday.

"The United States is in the process to providing $2.

4 billion in global health humanitarian and economic assistance toward the goal of COVID-19 response," the official said during the telephone press briefing.

The official welcomed the European Union's efforts to provide additional contribution to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"We continue to ensure that our steps are well coordinated with the global efforts to combat COVID-19," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, the European Commission announced its intend to invest $1.09 billion in the global response to the novel coronavirus. The Netherlands has contributed an additional $209 million.

