US Providing $2.5Bln in Emergency Aid, Food Security Assistance to Africa - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The United States is giving African nations $2.5 billion in new emergency aid and food security assistance as the continents' leaders meet in Washington for the US-Africa Leaders Summit, the White House said in a fact sheet.

"President (Joe) Biden announced an additional $2.5 billion in emergency aid and medium to long-term food security assistance for resilient African food systems and supply markets, which builds upon over $11 billion in US humanitarian and food security assistance for this year alone," the White House said on Thursday.

Biden also announced a new strategic partnership on food security between the US and African Union, the White House said.

Biden reaffirmed the US' commitment to working with the African Union and other African partners toward achieving food security, diversifying supply chains and expanding access to agricultural markets, the White House added.

The announcement came amid the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, which took place from Tuesday to Thursday, where nearly 50 African heads of states met to discuss an array of shared interests.